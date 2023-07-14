Child hacked dead, 2 hurt in Lamitan machete attack 

COTABATO CITY --- The police is now in custody of a man who hacked dead a three-year-old child and hurt two others late Thursday in a secluded barangay in Lamitan City.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters here Friday Bonie Tandi Erang, 27, is now detained at the Lamitan City Police Station, arrested four hours after the gruesome incident by pursuing policemen and barangay tanods.

The Lamitan City police force and community leaders in Barangay Balagtasan had filed murder and two counts of frustrated murder cases against Erang by noontime Friday.

Nobleza, citing a report from Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City police chief, said Erang just barged into the house of the victims in Barangay Balagtasan at past 8:00 p.m. Thursday and attacked the victims with a machete, killing a girl named Sanaya Sabdalun Anjal.

The child’s mother, Linda Sabdalun Anjal, 23, and 51-year-old grandmother, also named Linda and with the same surname, were badly hurt in the attack.

Nobleza, said Erang tried to escape but was cornered in another barangay in Lamitan City by pursuing community leaders, barangay tanods and personnel of the local police.