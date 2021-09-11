  Saturday Sep, 11 2021 10:25:20 AM

Child molester, 3 rape suspects arrested in South Cotabato

Peace and Order • 06:00 AM Sat Sep 11, 2021
John M. Unson

KORONADAL CITY --- Police operatives arrested an alleged child molester and three rape suspects in separate operations in South Cotabato province Thursday.

Police Col. Jemuel Siason, director of the South Cotabato provincial police, said Friday personnel of the Tboli municipal police first arrested Jick-Jick Liwa Malones, 21, who is wanted for violation of Republic Act 7610, or the Anti-Child Abuse Law.

The Regional Trial Court Branch 26 in Surallah, South Cotabato, which issued the warrant for his arrest, recommended an P80,000 bail for his temporary liberty.

Subsequently, another resident of T’boli, a hinterland town in South Cotabato, the 71-year-old Doming Ganding Sutet, was arrested for a rape offense.

Sutet, charged with rape before the RTC Branch 45 in the province, was nabbed after T’boli municipal police personnel had clamped down Malones.

Siason said both suspects voluntarily yielded when policemen showed them the warrants for their arrest.

Members of the Surallah municipal police force arrested in the faraway General Santos City rape suspect Rodrigo Maglante, 62.

He is wanted for a pending rape case at the RTC Branch 63 in Surallah town, where he was said to have perpetrated the offense.

Siason identified the third rape suspect now in police custody as Edmar Palencia, 40, a resident of Norala, South Cotabato.

The warrant for his arrest came from the RTC Branch 44 in South Cotabato.   

Siason said Palencia is now locked in a detention facility of the Norala municipal police, awaiting prosecution. 

