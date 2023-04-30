  Sunday Apr, 30 2023 01:32:40 PM

Church-labor group back calls for wage hike

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 05:45 AM Sun Apr 30, 2023
60
By: 
CBCP News

MANILA - An alliance of church leaders and labor organizations is advocating for a pay increase for the country’s workers amid the soaring inflation rates.

The Church People-Workers Solidarity (CWS) said that workers deserve “substantial wage increase” for their toils and services.

“CWS strongly emphasizes the justness, urgency, and doability of living wage in the midst of economic hardships,” said its chairperson Bishop Gerardo Alminaza in a statement for May 1 Labor Day.

Raising the minimum wage at this time, according to the bishop, is about dignity and justice.

“Based on this dignity, workers have a legitimate claim to those essential material goods that meet basic needs for food, clothing, shelter, health, education, security, and rest,” Alminaza said.

“The rising cost of living and the insufficient wage are forcing workers to work more than 12 hours a day for an extra income to provide for their family,” he added.

The CWS also urged Congress to pass the pending legislative measure calling for a wage increase.

“CWS also supports initiatives by progressive labor groups to demand for wage increase,” the prelate said.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Church-labor group back calls for wage hike

MANILA - An alliance of church leaders and labor organizations is advocating for a pay increase for the country’s workers amid the soaring inflation...

Central Mindanao-Basilan shipping route opened

COTABATO CITY - Merchants in Basilan and Maguindanao del Norte were elated with the government’s having established a shipping route connecting...

US supports RORO shipping services to boost BARMM economy

THE United States government supports the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government’s of a roll-on, roll-off (RORO) shipping...

4 more BIFF experts in IED fabrication yield

COTABATO CITY - Four more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters trained in fabrication of improvised explosive devices surrendered...

BIFF bomb courier killed in Maguindanao Sur clash

COTABATO CITY -- Soldiers and policemen shot dead a courier of explosives they were to arrest in an anti-terror operation in Maguindanao del Sur...