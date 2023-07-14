Cloudy, rainy Friday in parts of Mindanao

Weather Today | Issued at 4:00 AM, Friday, July 14, 2023

Synopsis: At 3:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression "DODONG" was estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of Dinapigue, Isabela (16.7°N, 122.3°E) with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 60 km/h. It is moving West Northwestward at 15 km/h. Southwest Monsoon affecting Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Forecast Weather Conditions

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, and the northern portion of Aurora: Rains with gusty winds caused by TD DODONG. Possible flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains. Minimal to minor threat to lives and properties due to strong winds.

Metro Manila, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA, and the rest of Central Luzon: Monsoon rains caused by TD DODONG / Southwest Monsoon. Possible flooding or landslides due to scattered to widespread rains.

Bicol Region and Western Visayas: Occasional rains caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flooding or landslides due to scattered to widespread rains.

Zamboanga Peninsula and the rest of Visayas: Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The rest of Mindanao: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon / Localized Thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Forecast Wind and Coastal Water Condition

Luzon: moderate to rough winds blowing southwest to southeast resulting in moderate coastal water conditions.

Visayas and Mindanao: light to moderate winds blowing southwest to south resulting in slight to moderate coastal water conditions.

Moderate with occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over #LanaodelNorte(Kapatagan, SultanNagaDimaporo), #MisamisOccidental(TangubCity) and may affect nearby areas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate (2.5-5.5 liters/meter^2 per hour) rains are being experienced over #LanaodelNorte(Kolambugan, Tubod, Baroy, Lala, Salvador), #MisamisOccidental(OzamisCity), #ZamboangadelSur(Tabina, Pitogo, Dimataling, Dumalinao, Tigbao) and may affect nearby areas.

The public and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices concerned are advised to MONITOR the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued at 9:30 AM today.

Imagae from: DOST_PAGASA

Source: DOST_PAGASA