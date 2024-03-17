CM Ebrahim reminds Bangsamoro community of forgiveness, rewards of love during Ramadan

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim reminded the Bangsamoro people of the significance of love and forgiveness during the holy month of Ramadān.



“Ngayong buwan, nais kong ipaalala sa ating mga kapwa Bangsamoro na paigtingin ang pagmamahalan sa bawat isa at buksan ang ating mga puso sa pagpapatawad sapagkat lahat ng mga ito ay may gantimpala mula sa Allah Subhana Wa Taala,” Ebrahim said in his message on Tuesday, March 12.



[This month, I would like to remind my fellow Bangsamoro to strengthen love for one another and open our hearts for forgiveness, for all of these will have rewards from Allah S.W.T.]



Ramadān, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a yearly observation of Muslims all around the world, where these believers observe fasting and abstain from doing prohibited acts, intensifying their self-discipline.



“Nawa’y maging daan ang buwan ng Ramadān upang lahat tayo, mapa-Muslim, Kristyano o Lumad, na may kanya-kanyang paniniwala, ay mas maging malapit pa sa isa’t-isa, at magkaroon ng pagkakaisa at pagmamahalan,” Ebrahim said, noting that loving one another, especially during this holy time, has rewards from Allah (SWT).



[May this Ramadān pave the way for us, Muslims, Christians, or Indigenous Peoples, with different beliefs, to come closer with one another, and have understanding and love.]



The Chief Minister also mentioned that this is the first step towards attaining a conflict-free BARMM.



This year’s month-long celebration in the Bangsamoro Government Center (BGC) features Ramadan Trade Fair 2024, with almost 40 participating local micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) exhibitors; various symposia and fora; Qur’an reading; switching on of Bangsamoro Government Center (BGC) lights; and MAFARamadhan, among others. (Johamin Inok/BIO)