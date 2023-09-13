  Wednesday Sep, 13 2023 08:09:49 PM

Coco harvester falls from tall palm tree, dead

 Farmer Simo Alaba Anabon was declared dead on arrival at a hospital after his fall from a tall coconut palm tree. (From Malapatan MPS)

KORONADAL CITY --- A 46-year old ethnic Blaan farmer died instantly when he slipped and fell while harvesting coconuts from a tall palm tree in Malapatan town in Sarangani Tuesday.

In a report on Wednesday to Col. Deanry Francisco, director of the Sarangani provincial police, the Malapatan Municipal Police Station said Simo Alaba Anabon immediately died from injuries he sustained from his accidental fall from a coconut tree, about 50 feet tall.

Barangay officials had told reporters Anabon was a farmer who also harvested coconuts in plantations in Barangay Tuyan in Malapatan to earn extra money.

Local officials had assured to extend burial assistance to Anabon’s family. 

 

