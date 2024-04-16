Comelec holds historic voter sign-up in 2 MILF camps

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao del Norte – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday held the first-ever voter registration inside the Camp Darapanan and Camp Abubakar of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) here.

Comelec officials headed by chair George Garcia and Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. led the opening of the two-day Register Anywhere Project (RAP), where voter applicants queued as early as 7 a.m.

"This is historic as, several years back, no one can enter here, whether uniformed or civilian. No registration has ever been held inside Camp Darapanan. Now, we are inside the camp. It only shows that life is normal inside Camp Darapanan and even in Camp Abubakar. These are places, where we wouldn't even dream of holding voter registration," Garcia said in a press conference.

Aside from registration, RAP also accepts and processes the transfer of records, reactivation, and correction of names.

Under the RAP, any qualified applicant residing anywhere in the Philippines may register by submitting their application form and documentary requirements, and having their biometrics taken onsite.

"Our instructions to the local Comelec is to return here and hold registration activities as long as there are applicants left," he said.

Special polling may even be held in the camps in May 2025 if there are enough registered voters.

"We will try that on election day, if the estimated 5,000 voters here in Camp Darapanan are registered, to bring the new voting machines here and allow them to cast their votes," he added.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim said they will encourage more people to register.

"We have had difficulties registering in the past. With this, we will try our best that all of Bangsamoro can register and vote. Maganda itong ginawa ng Comelec kasi nilapit nila itong registration sa mga gustong makaboto (This activity of the Comelec is good because they brought the registration activity for those who would want to sign up as voters),” he said. (PNA)