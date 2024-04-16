  Tuesday Apr, 16 2024 04:07:27 PM

Comelec holds historic voter sign-up in 2 MILF camps

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 11:45 AM Tue Apr 16, 2024
78
By: 
Ferdinand Patinio/PNA
Registrants (left) wait for their turn while Comelec personnel attend to their registration during the implementation of Register Anywhere Program. (Bangsamoro Gov't)

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao del Norte – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday held the first-ever voter registration inside the Camp Darapanan and Camp Abubakar of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) here.

Comelec officials headed by chair George Garcia and Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. led the opening of the two-day Register Anywhere Project (RAP), where voter applicants queued as early as 7 a.m.

"This is historic as, several years back, no one can enter here, whether uniformed or civilian. No registration has ever been held inside Camp Darapanan. Now, we are inside the camp. It only shows that life is normal inside Camp Darapanan and even in Camp Abubakar. These are places, where we wouldn't even dream of holding voter registration," Garcia said in a press conference.

Aside from registration, RAP also accepts and processes the transfer of records, reactivation, and correction of names.

Under the RAP, any qualified applicant residing anywhere in the Philippines may register by submitting their application form and documentary requirements, and having their biometrics taken onsite.

"Our instructions to the local Comelec is to return here and hold registration activities as long as there are applicants left," he said.

Special polling may even be held in the camps in May 2025 if there are enough registered voters.

"We will try that on election day, if the estimated 5,000 voters here in Camp Darapanan are registered, to bring the new voting machines here and allow them to cast their votes," he added.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim said they will encourage more people to register.

"We have had difficulties registering in the past. With this, we will try our best that all of Bangsamoro can register and vote. Maganda itong ginawa ng Comelec kasi nilapit nila itong registration sa mga gustong makaboto (This activity of the Comelec is good because they brought the registration activity for those who would want to sign up as voters),” he said. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Comelec holds historic voter sign-up in 2 MILF camps

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao del Norte – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday held the first-ever voter registration inside the Camp...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 16, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   Registration of voters, ginawa ng Comelec sa loob ng kampo ng MILF 2   Tatlong drug suspect na may higit...

Lalaki sa Mamasapano, nakaligtas sa pamamaril, pero motor niya sinunog ng mga suspect

NAKALIGTAS sa pananambang ang isang lalaki habang sakay ng kanyang motorsiklo sa Sitio Dakumuya, Brgy Mamasapano, Mamasapano town sa Maguindanao del...

Peaceful BARMM plebiscite beckons hope for new citizens of BARMM

COTABATO CITY  – The voters in 63 villages in North Cotabato on Saturday ratified the creation of eight new municipalities in the Bangsamoro...

4 MILF slain in MagSur ambush triggered by 'rido'

PATAY ANG APAT na miembro ng MILF sa isang ambush na pinaniniwalaang dahil sa rido sa Barangay Satan, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur kahapon....