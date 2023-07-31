  Monday Jul, 31 2023 09:50:59 PM

Comelec: Poll materials safe from ‘Palacio’ building fire

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 17:45 PM Mon Jul 31, 2023
30
By: 
Stephanie Sevillano
FIRE OUT. Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) safety teams visit Palacio Del Gobernador (PDG), Commission on Elections (Comelec) and Manila City Engineering Division conduct inspection following a minor fire incident. (Comelec photo)

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has assured that no materials for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) were affected following a minor fire incident at the Palacio del Gobernador (PDG) in Manila Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the fire razed the office of the Bureau of the Treasury on the sixth floor of PDG.

"No aspect of the BSKE preparations, as well as Comelec general administration activities and regular operations, were affected by the fire," Laudiangco said.

Laudiangco also told reporters there was "no extensive" damage reported after the Bureau of Fire Protection’s (BFP) initial inspection.

The poll body, however, implemented a work suspension for its offices in the building.

"To facilitate the BFP's investigation and safety assessment at the Bureau of the Treasury's offices on the 6th floor, all work at the Comelec departments and offices at the PDG was suspended by chairman George Erwin Garcia," he said.

These include the operations of the Office for Overseas Voting as it is located at the PDG's seventh floor.

The Comelec said its issuance of certificates of overseas voters' certificate will resume on Tuesday.

To date, the Comelec uses parts of the ground and fifth floors, as well as the seventh and eighth floors for its various operations.

The fire broke out at the Cooperative Office of the Bureau of the Treasury around 12:32 p.m. It was extinguished immediately.

Following the fire out by 12:38 p.m., the BFP, alongside safety teams of PDG and Comelec and the Manila City Engineering Division, initiated the inspection and investigation in the area.

On the same day last year, a fire incident happened on the seventh floor of the PDG building which reached a second alarm. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Bangsamoro READi, namigay ng tulong sa mga biktima ng harrashment sa Talayan

TALAYAN, Maguindanao - Ngayong umaga ng Lunes, July 31, kasama ng ilang Brgy. Officials, AFP at PNP ng South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur, namahagi ng...

PBBM names Galido as 66th Philippine Army chief

ZAMBOANGA CITY - President Ferdinand BongBong Marcos Jr today appointed Lt. Gen. Roy Galido as the 66th commanding general of the Phillippine Army,...

Kasong murder laban sa pumatay kay Dra Tello, naisampa na sa piskalya

ISINAMPA na sa piskalya ang kasong murder laban kay Nashrudin Endaila, ang suspect na umamin sa pagpatay at paglibing sa bangkay ni Dra. Marivic...

Comelec: Poll materials safe from ‘Palacio’ building fire

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has assured that no materials for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE...

Cotabato Light still accepting application for lifeline subsidy rate

Ang Cotabato Light and Power Company ay patuloy na tumatanggap ng mga aplikasyon para sa Lifeline Subsidy Rate. Ang bagong Lifeline Subsidy Rate...