Comelec sets Oct. 6-13 COC filing for barangay, SK bets

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has scheduled the filing period of Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for those who would like to run in the forthcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) from Oct. 6 to 13, 2022.

Based on its Calendar of Activities, the filing period will only run for 6 days as Oct. 9, falls on a Sunday, which is not included in the activity.

Aspirants in the village and youth polls may file their COCs at the Office of the Election Officer (OEO) in their city or municipality.

The date of filing period of COC is stated in Sec. 7 of Republic Act 6679 in relation to Sec. 29 of RA 6646.

Sec. 7 states that no person shall be eligible for any barangay position unless he files a sworn certificate of candidacy with the election registrar of the city or municipality concerned at least 10 days immediately before the day of the election.

The form and content of the certificate of candidacy shall be prescribed by the Commission on Elections. The campaign period shall be 10 days immediately before the election.

Sec. 29 states that "if it should no longer be reasonably possible to observe the periods and dates prescribed by law for certain pre-election acts, the Commission shall fix other periods and dates in order to ensure accomplishment of the activities so voters shall not be deprived of their right of suffrage."

The election period for the Dec. 5 polls will start from Oct. 6 up to Dec. 12, 2022.

The campaign period will begin on Nov. 25, 2022 up to Dec. 3, 2022.

Voting period will be from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on election day. (PNA)