Cop killed in Zamboanga Sibugay gun attack

COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen riding a motorcycle together shot dead a popular traffic policeman in a daring attack Wednesday in Kabasalan town in Zamboanga Sibugay.

The fatality, Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Sumamban, known in Kabasalan as a dedicated policeman who was tough in enforcing traffic regulations and related municipal ordinances, died on the spot from two bullet wounds in the head.

Police said said Sumamban was on a motorcycle, maneuvering through a stretch of a road in Barangay Salipyasin when his attackers trailing behind shot him with .45 caliber pistols as they got close.

One of the two suspects took his service pistol from its waist holster before they sped away, according to witnesses.

The local government unit of Kabasalan has offered a cash incentive in exchange for any information leading to the arrest of the duo who killed Sumamban.

Intelligence agents from the Zamboanga Sibugay PPO and the Kabasalan MPS are cooperating in putting closure to the brutal daytime murder of Sumamban, perpetrated in the presence of people along the route where he was attacked.

Brig. Gen. Niel Alinsañgan, PRO-9 regional director, has directed the Zamboanga police provincial office to launch manhunt and bring the perpetrators behind bars.