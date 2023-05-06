Cops arrest 2 gunner runners in Lanao Sur

PARANG, Maguindanao del Norte - A Search Warrant for Violation of RA 10591 was successfully served by joint elements of 1403rd MFC-RMFB14, CIDG Lanao Del Sur PFU, LDS PPO, PIT LDS RIU-15, PECU LDS, and Marawi City Police Station, that further resulted in the arrest of two (2) suspects on May 4, 2023, at Brgy. Poblacion, Marawi City, Lanao Del Sur.

Based on the report from Marawi City Police Station, the arrested suspects namely ABDUL MACARAO and his son NASIF MACARAO both of legal age, were arrested in their residence upon the implementation of search warrant issued by Executive Judge, 12th Judicial Region, RTC Branch 21, Kapatagan, Lanao Del Norte dated April 24, 2023.

Accordingly, the suspects were involved in drug peddling, gun-for-hire activities, and illegal supply of firearms and ammunition to ISIS Local Terrorist Group during Marawi Siege in 2017 as per Investigation Report from CIDG LDS PFU dated April 22, 2023.

Authorities Confiscated different types of pistols, different types of magazines and ammunition, to include assorted firearm accessories.

The arrested suspects will be facing charges for violation of RA 10591 or the "Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act” and RA 9516, an act codifying the laws on illegal possession, manufacture, dealing in, acquisition or disposition of firearms and explosives, and are now under the custody of CIDG Lanao del Sur along with the confiscated pieces of evidence for proper disposition.

Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, under the leadership of the Regional Director PBGEN ALLAN CRUZ NOBLEZA, assures the public that PRO BAR will continue to be relentless in its crackdown against illegal firearms with an aim to curtail the criminal capablities of lawless elements in the entire region.

"I commend the operatives behind this successful operation. With the help and trust of the public, PRO BAR together with other government agencies will be ever vigorous to hunt down criminals and cleanse the community from the proliferation of illegal firearms, ammunition, and explosives." - PBGEN NOBLEZA said.