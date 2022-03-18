  Friday Mar, 18 2022 08:46:19 PM

Cops dismantle drug den, arrest 5 HVT drug peddlers in GenSan

Local News • 11:15 AM Fri Mar 18, 2022
By: 
PRO-12 PIO

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Operating in a final massive and reinvigorated conduct of anti-illegal drugs operations targeting illegal drugs personalities and drug syndicates, PRO 12, particularly Police Station 6 of General Santos City, pushed a Drug Buy Bust operation at Alunan- Bagsakan, Block 4, Barangay Bula, General Santos City on March 16, 2022.

Assorted illegal drugs weighing more or less 20.88 grams with an estimated DDB value of Php 156,000.00, one pc. one-thousand bill used as buy bust money, and assorted illegal drug paraphernalia were confiscated from the suspects.

Suspects were identified as:

1. Lolong Kamad y Lindongan legal age, married,

2. Johairah Abbas y Safra, legal age, married, and both resident of the said barangay,

3. Oliver Garcia y Timbal, legal age, single,

4. Raymond Colino y Bargayo, legal age, male, single, both resident of Purok Yam 1, Brgy. Mabuhay, General Santos City; and including an alleged minor.

Said suspects are now temporarily put into custody, pending for filing of appropriate case for inquest, while drug evidence were submitted to Regional Forensic Unit (RFU) 12 for qualitative and quantitative examination.

“The PRO 12 vows more effort to wipe out illegal drugs in our region” PBGEN TAGUM promised.

