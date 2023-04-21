Cops gun down keeper of IED components

COTABATO CITY - Policemen shot dead a resident of Lamitan City in Basilan whose house they were to peacefully search for explosives in an operation Thursday night that went awry when he resisted.

In a report to the headquarters here of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the chief of the Lamitan City police, Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines, said Ganim Uyag Muksim, also known as Hadji Ganim, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Delumpines said Muksim pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and opened fire at combined personnel of the Lamitan City Police Station and the Basilan provincial police who were to enter his house to show him a search warrant from a court.

The search team returned fire, killing Muksim in the spot

In separate statements Friday, the Lamitan City Police Station and PRO-BAR said policemen and soldiers from the Army’s 18th Infantry Battalion found in the house of the slain Muksim blasting caps for improvised explosive devices, ammonium nitrate and potassium chlorate, which are commonly used as blasting charges for IEDs and fishing dynamites.