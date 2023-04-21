  Friday Apr, 21 2023 02:30:09 PM

Cops gun down keeper of IED components

TIMRA Reports • 13:15 PM Fri Apr 21, 2023
26
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY - Policemen shot dead a resident of Lamitan City in Basilan whose house they were to peacefully search for explosives in an operation Thursday night that went awry when he resisted.

In a report to the headquarters here of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the chief of the Lamitan City police, Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines, said Ganim Uyag Muksim, also known as Hadji Ganim, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Delumpines said Muksim pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and opened fire at combined personnel of the Lamitan City Police Station and the Basilan provincial police who were to enter his house to show him a search warrant from a court.

The search team returned fire, killing Muksim in the spot

In separate statements Friday, the Lamitan City Police Station and PRO-BAR said policemen and soldiers from the Army’s 18th Infantry Battalion found in the house of the slain Muksim blasting caps for improvised explosive devices, ammonium nitrate and potassium chlorate, which are commonly used as blasting charges for IEDs and fishing dynamites.  

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Police intel agent shot dead in General Santos City

COTABATO CITY --- A gunman shot dead Thursday night in General Santos City a police intelligence agent involved in anti-terror surveillance missions...

Cops gun down keeper of IED components

COTABATO CITY - Policemen shot dead a resident of Lamitan City in Basilan whose house they were to peacefully search for explosives in an...

2 snatcher, nakuhanan ng baril at droga; huli sa Army checkpoint sa South Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Arestado ang dalawang snatchers matapos na madakip sa mas pinaigting na military checkpoint sa Brgy....

BARMM Grand Mufti: Eid'l Fitr is on Saturday, Feb. 22

DAHIL HINDI nakita ang crescent moon ngayung gabi, sa darating na Sabado April 22, 2023 na ang Eid’l Fitr o ang pagtatapos ng isang buwang Ramadan...

Mayor Bruce now Red Cross board of governor

Cotabato City Mayor Mohammad Bruce Matabalao has becomethe first Muslim representative to the Philippine Red Cross after he was elected as one of the...