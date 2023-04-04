  Tuesday Apr, 04 2023 09:13:31 AM

Cops hunting suspects in Maguindanao Sur twin gun attacks

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 06:30 AM Tue Apr 4, 2023
Edwin O. Fernandez

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao Norte – Police are hunting down gunmen believed to be behind the twin but separate ambush incidents Monday in Maguindanao del Sur that left a village treasurer and a job order worker killed.

Mayor Reynalbert Insular of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur, said he has already directed the municipal police office personnel to work with the Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion in hunting down the ambushers of Robis Batitao, an LGU job order worker.

Batitao was driving a motorbike at about 10 a.m. when ambushed by unidentified gunmen in Barangay Pandan, South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur. He died on the spot.

"He works with the engineering department and involved in road construction," Insular said of the victim.

Motive and the perpetrators of the ambush remained unknown as of posting.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, unidentified gunmen riding tandem on motorbike shot dead Amerodin Ugka, treasurer of Barangay Inug-og, Pagalungan, Maguindanao Sur while he was heading for home.

The ambush site was the national highway in Barangay Bulit, Datu Montawal town in Maguindanao del Sur where police found empty shells for caliber .45 pistol.

Datu Montawal Municipal Police Chief Capt. Nurjhasier Sali said no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Probers are looking at “rido” (family feud) as one of the possible motives.

