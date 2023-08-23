Cops kill GenSan robbery gang leader

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Policemen shot dead last weekend a leader of robbery gang here for provoking a gunfight when they tried to serve him an arrest warrant and search his hideout for stolen items and narcotics.

Col. Nicomedes Olaivar Jr., General Santos City Police director, said the slain Alfie Alferes was one of two men who robbed on August 9 the Coco Gadget Hub in Barangay City Heights.

They took away mobile phones and other electronic devices as they escaped.

Alferes was known as one of the leaders of Faisal robbery gang that had pulled off a series of heists in Gen. Santos and in nearby towns in Sarangani in recent months.

Olaivar said personnel of the General Santos CPO and the Police Regional Office-12 were to peacefully arrest Alferes in Barangay Fatima here at past 6:00 p.m. Saturday but neutralized him instead when he pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and opened fire.

The team involved in the operation found empty boxes of mobile phones, chargers and two brand new high-end smartphones in his room that match with those what they took from the establishment as reported by caretakers they robbed at gunpoint.

Olaivar said their intelligence agents are still trying to locate the followers of Alferes, also known as Tato. (John Felix Unson)