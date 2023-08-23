  Wednesday Aug, 23 2023 09:27:25 PM

Cops kill GenSan robbery gang leader

TIMRA Reports • 16:30 PM Wed Aug 23, 2023
105
By: 
John Felix Unson

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Policemen shot dead last weekend a leader of robbery gang here for provoking a gunfight when they tried to serve him an arrest warrant and search his hideout for stolen items and narcotics.

Col. Nicomedes Olaivar Jr., General Santos City Police director, said the slain Alfie Alferes was one of two men who robbed on August 9 the Coco Gadget Hub in Barangay City Heights.

They took away mobile phones and other electronic devices as they escaped.

Alferes was known as one of the leaders of Faisal robbery gang that had pulled off a series of heists in Gen. Santos and in nearby towns in Sarangani in recent months.

Olaivar said personnel of the General Santos CPO and the Police Regional Office-12 were to peacefully arrest Alferes in Barangay Fatima here at past 6:00 p.m. Saturday but neutralized him instead when he pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and opened fire.

The team involved in the operation found empty boxes of mobile phones, chargers and two brand new high-end smartphones in his room that match with those what they took from the establishment as reported by caretakers they robbed at gunpoint.

Olaivar said their intelligence agents are still trying to locate the followers of Alferes, also known as Tato. (John Felix Unson)

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cops kill GenSan robbery gang leader

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Policemen shot dead last weekend a leader of robbery gang here for provoking a gunfight when they tried to serve him an arrest...

Pagalungan gets new public market from MILG

The Pagalungan local government, led by Mayor Salik Mamasabulod, received the completed Public Market building from the Ministry of the Interior and...

P4.7-M worth shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte 

COTABATO CITY - Law-enforcement teams seized P4.7 million worth of shabu from five alleged dealers entrapped in separate operations in Maguindanao...

Mga PWDs at Seniors, pinayuhan ng Comelec BARMM na bumuto ng maaga

COMELEC-BARMM, patuloy ang panawagan sa mga PWDs, seniors at pregnant women na bumoto ng maaga sa panahon ng BSKE SINABI ito ni COMELEC-BARMM...

MagNorte drug peddler couple falls, yields P3.4-M meth

COTABATO CITY – After months of surveillance operations, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim...