Cotabato City gov't, Relief International support women in peacebuilding

COTABATO CITY – In support of the efforts of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to sustain the peace in the region, the Cotabato City government and Relief International agreed to cooperate in building the capacities and mobilizing community women as peace builders.

Symbolizing the commitment to empower women for peacebuilding, Vrinda Dar, Relief International Country Director for the Philippines and Abdulwahab Midtimbang, City Administrator of Cotabato, unveiled the women peace billboard in the city with the message “Ina, linawag ka sa walay; Babay, tyakap ka sa kalilintad.” (Mothers, we are the light in our homes; Women, we are nurturers of peace).

“This symbolizes the heroic efforts of women in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to preserved the gains of the peace agreement and nurture peace at the community level,” Dar said.

The Country Director of Relief International added, “Our organization is committed to do bayanihan with the Bangsamoro to achieve the fullest well-being of its people and transform fragile settings into communities of peace.”

Cotabato City Mohammad Bruce Ali Matabalao, in a message delivered by the city administrator, acknowledged the importance of the role of women in peacebuilding.

He said that the capacities of women for promote peace in the community must be supported.

“Mothers are truly leaders; speaker of the house and keeper of our values,” Mitimbang said.

Relief International, in partnership with Balay Mindanaw Foundation, is implementing a peacebuilding project in eight municipalities of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, and Special Geographic Areas called the “Women Engaged in Responsive Solutions to Conflicts and Violence in Mindanao (WE RESOLVE).”

The project, which is supported by the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO), intends to build communities of peace in these areas, which are considered as fragile settings because of recurrent armed conflicts.

Since 2020, Relief international and GFFO has supported a total of 90 peace communities in BARMM.

The WE RESOLVE project is implementing 40 livelihoods for peace projects and another 40 peace initiatives projects in the aforementioned areas. Some 6,000 community women are benefiting from the project.

Relief International is also supporting COVID-19 response and routine immunization for protecting the most vulnerable children in BARMM.

(Photo below shows Relief International inaugurated a fish processing livelihood project in Barangay RH-11 on Oct. 3. The project, supported by the German Federal Foreign Office, benefitted 32 women).