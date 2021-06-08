Cotabato City HS principal succumbs to COVID-19

COTABATO CITY --- A high school principal here has succumbed to COVID-9 infection Sunday.

Panfilo Cedeño, principal of the main Cotabato City National High School (CCNHS), which has thousands of students, died from complications due to COVID-19.

He was known in Cotabato City for his active involvement in peace-building activities meant to foster interfaith and cultural solidarity among Muslim and Christian students.

The faculty and students in all campuses in Cotabato City of the CCNHS are mourning the demise of Cedeño.