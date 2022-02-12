  Saturday Feb, 12 2022 01:56:24 PM

Cotabato cop is PNP's 128th Covid-19 death

HEALTH • 07:15 AM Sat Feb 12, 2022
38
By: 
Christopher Lloyd Caliwan

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday reported another coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) fatality, raising the police force's death toll to 128.

PNP deputy chief for administration Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz said the latest fatality is a 46-year-old police staff sergeant assigned at the Cotabato City Police Office.

He added the victim tested positive for the Covid-19 on February 6 and died at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center on February 7 due to acute respiratory failure.

Vera Cruz also said the patient has diabetes and was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in August last year.

Meanwhile, another 68 PNP personnel recovered from Covid-19, raising the recovery count to 48,249 out of a total of 48,700 confirmed infections.

The number of active infections further dropped to 323, from Thursday's 368, despite another 24 new infections. (PNA)

