Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power service interruption for April 28

Local News • 17:30 PM Mon Apr 22, 2024
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

What: NOTICE OF National Grid Corporation of the Philippines POWER INTERRUPTION
When: Sunday, April 28, 2024 | 7:00 - 8:00 AM | 5:00 - 6:00 PM
Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

Reason: Transferring of Cotabato Light loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong Substation due to the following:

1. Shutdown of Kibawe-Sultan Kudarat
138KV T/L to facilitate the installation of new
Breaker Failure Relay.

2. Simulation of Kibawe – Sultan Kudarat
138KV Line Auto-recloser.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

