  Monday Feb, 19 2024 10:33:55 PM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP power service interruption for Feb. 25

Local News • 13:15 PM Mon Feb 19, 2024
106
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION
When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 | 6:00 - 7:00 AM | 6:00 - 7:00 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

Reason: Transferring of Cotabato Light loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong Substation due to the following:

1. Non GOMP Shutdown along Kibawe - Sultan Kudarat 138kV line to facilitate repair activities.

2. Substation Maintenance activities at Power Transformer #2 and #3 at Sultan Kudarat SS.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

