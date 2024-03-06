Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power service interruption for March 10
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light
What: NOTICE OF National Grid Corporation of the Philippines POWER INTERRUPTION
When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 | 7:30 - 8:30 AM | 5:30 - 6:30 PM
Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise
Reason: Transferring of Cotabato Light loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong Substation due to the following:
1. GOMP Shutdown along the Kibawe - Sultan Kudarat 138kV line to facilitate repair activities.
"We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control."