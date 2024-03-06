  Wednesday Mar, 06 2024 03:36:20 AM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power service interruption for March 10

Local News • 17:30 PM Tue Mar 5, 2024
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

What: NOTICE OF National Grid Corporation of the Philippines POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 | 7:30 - 8:30 AM | 5:30 - 6:30 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

Reason: Transferring of Cotabato Light loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong Substation due to the following:

1. GOMP Shutdown along the Kibawe - Sultan Kudarat 138kV line to facilitate repair activities.

"We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control."

