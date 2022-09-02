  Friday Sep, 02 2022 11:57:25 PM

Cotabato Light announces Sept. 4 power interruption for Sultan Kudarat town

Local News • 19:00 PM Fri Sep 2, 2022
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) emergency power interruption on September 4, 2022 (Sunday) 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM affecting customers at Barangay Limbo, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

This is to facilitate restructuring of primary line maintenance works in the area which is necessary for a more stable, safe and reliable distribution system, ensuring continuous supply of electricity to all Cotabato Light customers.

Cotabato Light and Power Company will exert effort to finish the work speedily and restore electric service to the affected area in the soonest possible time.

However, there may be instances where power restoration may go beyond the scheduled timeline due to unavoidable circumstances.

Cotabato Light encourages its customers to immediately report any unscheduled power interruptions or line related concerns.

Just dial its 24/7 customer service hotline at 520-2572 (CLPC), 0917 847 7394 and 0917 849 5381 (Globe), 0939 606 6999 (Smart) or send message to official facebook page and or email address, cotabatolight@aboitiz.com.

Cotabato Light’s franchise area covers Cotabato City and parts of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat municipalities under the province of Maguindanao.

