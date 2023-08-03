  Thursday Aug, 03 2023 02:58:30 AM

Cotabato Light, MENRE partner in mangrove propagation, clean up drive

Climate Change/Environment • 21:45 PM Wed Aug 2, 2023
MENRE news release
Personnel of MENRE-BARMM and Cotabato Light and Power Company pose during magnrove tree planting in Kalanganan, Cotabato City. (Photo from MENRE)

COTABATO CITY - In continued commemoration of the International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystems, the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (MENRE)- BARMM, represented by its Maguindanao Provincial ENRE Office (PENREO) personnel, actively participated in the Mangrove Tree Planting Activity and Coastal Clean Up Drive organized by Cotabato Light and Power Company thru the Aboitiz Foundation, where 500 Mangrove propagules were planted at Brgy. Buaya-buaya, Kalanganan II, Cotabato City on July 29, 2023.

The activity was hosted by Reputation Enhancement Supervisor of Cotabato Light and Power Company Arlene Valdez-Hepiga, with the participation of MENRE Environment Management Services (EMS) Permitting Division led by Chief Engr. Nasser Awal, representatives from the City Environment Natural Resources Office (ENRO) of Cotabato City, Armed Forces of the Philippines Naval, Marine Battalion Landing Team, and PENREO-Maguindanao 1st District Palaw Rangers and employees.

The participants were first given a brief orientation and engaged in tree planting and coastal cleanup drive. The primary goal of this event was to raise awareness and strengthen the commitment to protecting and preserving the environment, especially water and marine resources.

