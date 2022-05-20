  Friday May, 20 2022 07:53:09 PM

Cotabato Light notice of scheduled power interruption for May 22

Local News • 15:30 PM Fri May 20, 2022
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced the notice of scheduled power interruption fo May 22, 2022 (Sunday) from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM, affecting customers in Malagapas, Rosary Heights X, Cotabato City.

This is to facilitate restructuring of primary line maintenance works in the area which is necessary for a more stable, safe and reliable distribution system, ensuring continuous supply of electricity to all Cotabato Light customers.

Cotabato Light said it will exert effort to finish the work speedily and restore electric service to the affected area in the soonest possible time.

However, there may be instances where power restoration may go beyond the scheduled timeline due to unavoidable circumstances.

Cotabato Light encourages its customers to immediately report any unscheduled power interruptions or

line related concerns.

Just dial its 24/7 customer service hotline at 520-2572 (CLPC), 0917 847 7394 and 0917 849 5381

(Globe), 0939 606 6999 (Smart) or send message to official facebook page and or email address

cotabatolight@aboitiz.com.

Cotabato Light’s franchise area covers Cotabato City and parts of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat municipalities under the province of Maguindanao

