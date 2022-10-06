Cotabato Light tips: Close doors, windows when aircon is on
28
By:
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light
Energy Saving Tips:
It is highly recommended that you close all windows and doors when the air conditioner is turned on. This will keep the cool air inside the room and keep the temperature moderate.
In addition to cooling efficiency, leaving the windows open will also put stress on the air conditioner.
Saving Energy is a Bright Idea! Better understanding of electricity mean better savings and use electricity wisely!