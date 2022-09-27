Cotabato Light: Turn off, unplug appliances when not in use
40
By:
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light
Public Safety Awareness:
Unplug electric appliances when you’re not using them. Even when appliances are turned off, they still draw an electrical current and can contribute energy consumption. If the product is faulty or defective, leaving it plugged in can start an electrical fire.
Develop a habit of unplugging all appliances before you go to bed or leave for long trips.
Safety First! The safe way is the best way...