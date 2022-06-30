Cotabato power consumers join power firm "pulong-pulong"

Power 101: Cotabato Light conducted Pulong-Pulong (Power 101) to the Brgy. Officials headed by Hon. Hervey Emberga of Brgy. Rosary Heights 1, Cotabato City last June 28, 2022.

Shared relevant information on power industry, understanding electricity bill, practical tips on household energy conservation, the use of energy - efficient appliances, public safety and other relevant information and advisories for customers awareness.