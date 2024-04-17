Cotelco announces April 20 scheduled power service interruption
TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):
This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:
>> April 20, 2024 (Saturday) - 4 hours
Power Off- 8:30 AM Power On- 12:30 PM
Reason:
Final clearing and massive replacement of insulators from Sitio Marang, Poblacion, Antipas to Arakan.
Affected Area:
Entire FEEDER 71
Antipas
» Brgy. New Pontevedra
» from Brgy. Malatab, Brgy Malangag, Brgy. Malire
» from Brgy. Malatab, Brgy Sarayan, Brgy. Kisupaan, Brgy Salat
Arakan
» Brgy. Naje, Brgy. Makalangot
» Brgy. Doroluman
» from Poblacion Arakan, Sitio Badiangon, Brgy. Malibatuan
» from Poblacion, Brgy. Napanlahan, Brgy. Salasang, Brgy. Sto Nino, Brgy. Tumanding, Brgy. Lanao Kuran
» from Sito Sabang, Brgy. Kimahuring, Brgy. Datu India
» from Brgy. Mantangkil, Brgy. Kabalintian
» from Brgy. Napalico, Brgy. Gambudes,
» from Brgy. Napalico, Brgy. Gutalid (Bukidnon), Brgy. Kulaman, Brgy. Sumalili
» from Brgy. Katipunan, Brgy. Matigol, Brgy. Datu Ladayon, Brgy. San Miguel
» from Brgy. Katipunan, Brgy. Salasang
Pres. Roxas
» from Brgy. Malatab, Brgy. Sarayan, Brgy. Kisupaan, Brgy. Salat
» from Brgy. Ilustre, Brgy. Avas
» from Brgy. Doroluman, Brgy. Bato-bato, Brgy. Lama-lama, Brgy. Datu Sundungan.
Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.