Cotelco announces April 20 scheduled power service interruption

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

>> April 20, 2024 (Saturday) - 4 hours

Power Off- 8:30 AM Power On- 12:30 PM

Reason:

Final clearing and massive replacement of insulators from Sitio Marang, Poblacion, Antipas to Arakan.

Affected Area:

Entire FEEDER 71

Antipas

» Brgy. New Pontevedra

» from Brgy. Malatab, Brgy Malangag, Brgy. Malire

» from Brgy. Malatab, Brgy Sarayan, Brgy. Kisupaan, Brgy Salat

Arakan

» Brgy. Naje, Brgy. Makalangot

» Brgy. Doroluman

» from Poblacion Arakan, Sitio Badiangon, Brgy. Malibatuan

» from Poblacion, Brgy. Napanlahan, Brgy. Salasang, Brgy. Sto Nino, Brgy. Tumanding, Brgy. Lanao Kuran

» from Sito Sabang, Brgy. Kimahuring, Brgy. Datu India

» from Brgy. Mantangkil, Brgy. Kabalintian

» from Brgy. Napalico, Brgy. Gambudes,

» from Brgy. Napalico, Brgy. Gutalid (Bukidnon), Brgy. Kulaman, Brgy. Sumalili

» from Brgy. Katipunan, Brgy. Matigol, Brgy. Datu Ladayon, Brgy. San Miguel

» from Brgy. Katipunan, Brgy. Salasang

Pres. Roxas

» from Brgy. Malatab, Brgy. Sarayan, Brgy. Kisupaan, Brgy. Salat

» from Brgy. Ilustre, Brgy. Avas

» from Brgy. Doroluman, Brgy. Bato-bato, Brgy. Lama-lama, Brgy. Datu Sundungan.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.