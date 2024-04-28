  Sunday Apr, 28 2024 10:09:51 PM

Cotelco announces power service interruption

Local News • 16:15 PM Sun Apr 28, 2024
53
By: 
Cotelco

Carmen area

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

>> April 29, 2024 (Monday) - 3 hour/s

Power Off- 4:00 AM Power On- 7:00 AM

Reason:

To pole and line transfer due to road widening project along Bukidnon-Cotabato highway particularly in Brgy. Tacupan, Carmen near UNIVANICH Plant.

Affected Area:

ENTIRE feeder 82 Carmen Area » Carmen Public Market Complex » Part of Brgy. Poblacion fronting Carmen Public Market » Carmen Cockpit Arena » Tree Life » Univanich Carmen » Brgy. Tacupan » Stone Crusher.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

****

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.

