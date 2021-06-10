Covid-19 cases in SoCot jail rise to 101

KORONADAL CITY – Health authorities have raised concern over the increasing cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) among inmates of the South Cotabato Rehabilitation and Detention Center (SCRDC) or provincial jail here that already reached a total of 101.

Dr. Edito Vego, acting head of the City Health Office, said Wednesday the infections from the facility, which is situated in Barangay Gen. Paulino Santos, were among the causes of the spike in confirmed cases in the area in the past several days.

As of Tuesday night, he said the active cases in the city increased to 554, the second-highest among the 49 cities and municipalities in Region 12 (Soccsksargen).

The confirmed cases in the city since last year already reached a total of 2,127, with 42 related deaths and 1,531 recoveries.

Last week, the local government recorded 87 infections among the 1,520 inmates or persons deprived of liberty (PDL) committed at the SCRDC.