COVID-19 update: 12 die in Soccsksargen region, 4 from Mlang, North Cotabato

HEALTH • 23:00 PM Mon Aug 30, 2021
15
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 30, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED (400) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-EIGHT (298) NEW RECOVERIES

TWELVE (12) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Banisilan, North Cotabato,

Overall, there are a total of 36,675 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,591 (12.52%) are active cases, 30,917 (84.30%) recoveries and 1,162 (3.17%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 30, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 96 ANTIPAS 1 ARAKAN 8 BANISILAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 10 14 MAKILALA 18 M'LANG SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 10 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 60 LAKESEBU 2 NORALA 24 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 24 8 SURALLAH 15 TANTANGAN T'BOLI 14 1 TUPI 12 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Reublic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS AUGUST 30, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA 8 ISULAN 19 LAMBAYONG 9 LUTAYAN 1 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 1 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 3 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 37 400 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 30, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 99 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 7 5 CARMEN KABACAN 2 8 KIDAPAWAN CITY TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 26 9 BANGA 2 KORONADAL CITY 18 NORALA 6 POLOMOLOK 18 TANTANGAN 5 TUPI 5 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF AUGUST 30, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA ISULAN 2 2 16 KALAMANSIG 6 LAMBAYONG LEBAK 5 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 30 4 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 23 298 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 30, 2021 (6:00 PM) FOUR-HUNDRED (400) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-EIGHT...

