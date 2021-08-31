COVID-19 update: 12 die in Soccsksargen region, 4 from Mlang, North Cotabato
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 30, 2021 (6:00 PM)
FOUR-HUNDRED (400) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-EIGHT (298) NEW RECOVERIES
TWELVE (12) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Four (4) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Banisilan, North Cotabato,
Overall, there are a total of 36,675 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,591 (12.52%) are active cases, 30,917 (84.30%) recoveries and 1,162 (3.17%) COVID-19 related deaths.