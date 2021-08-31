COVID-19 update: 12 die in Soccsksargen region, 4 from Mlang, North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 30, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED (400) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-EIGHT (298) NEW RECOVERIES

TWELVE (12) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Banisilan, North Cotabato,

Overall, there are a total of 36,675 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,591 (12.52%) are active cases, 30,917 (84.30%) recoveries and 1,162 (3.17%) COVID-19 related deaths.