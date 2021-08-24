COVID-19 UPDATE: 14 die in Soccsksargen as 278 new cases are recorded

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 23, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-EIGHT (278) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-SIX (286) NEW RECOVERIES

FOURTEEN (14) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Five (5) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Banisilan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 34,009 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,872 (11.39%) are active cases, 29,030 (85.36%) recoveries and 1,102 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.