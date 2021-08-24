COVID-19 UPDATE: 14 die in Soccsksargen as 278 new cases are recorded
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 23, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-EIGHT (278) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-SIX (286) NEW RECOVERIES
FOURTEEN (14) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Five (5) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Banisilan, North Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 34,009 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,872 (11.39%) are active cases, 29,030 (85.36%) recoveries and 1,102 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.