COVID-19 UPDATE: 14 die in Soccsksargen as 278 new cases are recorded

HEALTH • 22:30 PM Mon Aug 23, 2021
23
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 23, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-EIGHT (278) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-SIX (286) NEW RECOVERIES

FOURTEEN (14) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Five (5) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Banisilan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 34,009 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,872 (11.39%) are active cases, 29,030 (85.36%) recoveries and 1,102 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 23, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 80 ANTIPAS 1 BANISILAN 15 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 11 MAGPET 3 PIGCAWAYAN TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 5 4 ALABEL 16 GLAN KIAMBA 11 2 3 MAASIM MAITUM 6 MALAPATAN 4 MALUNGON 9 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region LOHALOFFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS AUGUST 23, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 18 KORONADAL CITY 4 LAKESEBU 3 NORALA 9 POLOMOLOK 4 STO. NIÃO 3 SURALLAH 3 TAMPAKAN 4 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN 6 KALAMANSIG 10 LAMBAYONG LEBAK 3 7 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 4 TACURONG CITY 1 24 REGION XII 278 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 23, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 61 ALAMADA ALEOSAN 1 2 ARAKAN BANISILAN 2 1 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 4 5 MAGPET 7 MATALAM 12 M'LANG 22 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 4 ALABEL 2 KIAMBA 4 MAASIM MAITUM 1 10 MALAPATAN 11 f Development DOH Center (Page of Health Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 23, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 2 15 NORALA 8 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 19 9 SURALLAH 15 TAMPAKAN 7 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 12 ESPERANZA 12 KALAMANSIG LEBAK 6 LUTAYAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO 4 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 22 286 (Page2 f DOH Center fHeah Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

