COVID-19 UPDATE: 162 new cases, 121 recoveries, 5 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 24, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-TWO (162) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (121) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato.

Three (3) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 26,238 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,556 (9 .74%) are active cases, 22,833 (87.02%) recoveries and 844 (3.22%) COVID-19 related deaths.