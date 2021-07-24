  Saturday Jul, 24 2021 08:06:44 PM

COVID-19 UPDATE: 162 new cases, 121 recoveries, 5 deaths

HEALTH • 20:00 PM Sat Jul 24, 2021
10
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 24, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-TWO (162) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (121) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato. 

Three (3) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 26,238 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,556 (9 .74%) are active cases, 22,833 (87.02%) recoveries and 844 (3.22%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 24, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 51 BANISILAN 5 KABACAN 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY 9 LIBUNGAN 3 MATALAM 1 M'LANG SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 7 BANGA 2 KORONADAL CITY NORALA 38 1 POLOMOLOK 34 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 ESPERANZA 4 LAMBAYONG 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 4 162 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Pag1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 24, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 14 CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 6 LIBUNGAN M'LANG 3 5 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 2 9 NORALA 2 POLOMOLOK 14 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN 2 2 T'BOLI 9 TUPI 5 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pag of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PFIGET REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 24, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA ISULAN 6 5 KALAMANSIG 3 LAMBAYONG 8 LEBAK PALIMBANG 1 7 15 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 121 f Development Soccsksarger Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

