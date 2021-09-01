  Wednesday Sep, 01 2021 09:36:34 PM

COVID-19 UPDATE: 21 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Wed Sep 1, 2021
12
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 01, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-EIGHT (288) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-THREE (293) NEW RECOVERIES

TWENTY-ONE (21) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Ten (10) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato, t

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, 

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City, 

Overall, there are a total of 37,341 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH-CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,702 (12.59%) are active cases, 31,440 (84.20%) recoveries and 1,193 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.

