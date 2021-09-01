COVID-19 UPDATE: 21 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 01, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-EIGHT (288) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-THREE (293) NEW RECOVERIES
TWENTY-ONE (21) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Ten (10) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Norala, South Cotabato, t
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat,
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City,
Overall, there are a total of 37,341 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH-CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,702 (12.59%) are active cases, 31,440 (84.20%) recoveries and 1,193 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.