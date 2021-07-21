  Wednesday Jul, 21 2021 03:26:10 AM

COVID-19 update: 265 new cases, 150 recover, 4 deaths in Region 12

HEALTH • 23:00 PM Tue Jul 20, 2021
17
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 20, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FIVE (265) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY (150) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from Koronadal City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City. 

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 25,437 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,691 (10.58%) are active cases, 21,933 (86.22%) recoveries and 809 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 20, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 53 CARMEN 3 KABACAN 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY M'LANG 17 11 PIGCAWAYAN 5 PIKIT SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 15 LAKESEBU 44 7 4 NORALA POLOMOLOK 44 STO.NIÑO 8 SURALLAH 29 TANTANGAN 3 T'BOLI 3 TUPI 8 (Page1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 20, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 3 ISULAN LAMBAYONG TACURONG CITY 2 2 2 REGION XII 268 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pag2of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 20, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 49 ANTIPAS BANISILAN 1 3 KIDAPAWAN CITY PIGCAWAYAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 9 11 BANGA 9 KORONADAL CITY 23 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 11 3 SURALLAH 17 TANTANGAN TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 7 KALAMANSIG REGION XII 5 150 (Page of f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

