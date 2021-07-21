COVID-19 update: 265 new cases, 150 recover, 4 deaths in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 20, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FIVE (265) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY (150) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from Koronadal City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 25,437 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,691 (10.58%) are active cases, 21,933 (86.22%) recoveries and 809 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.