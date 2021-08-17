COVID-19 UPDATE: 9 die, 215 new cases, 221 recover
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTEEN (215) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (221) NEW RECOVERIES
NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Banisilan, North Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
Overall, there are a total of 31,408 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,085 (9.82%) are active cases, 27,288 (86.88%) recoveries and 1,030 (3.28%) COVID-19 related deaths.