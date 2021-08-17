COVID-19 UPDATE: 9 die, 215 new cases, 221 recover

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTEEN (215) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (221) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Banisilan, North Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 31,408 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,085 (9.82%) are active cases, 27,288 (86.88%) recoveries and 1,030 (3.28%) COVID-19 related deaths.