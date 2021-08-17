  Tuesday Aug, 17 2021 12:06:54 AM

COVID-19 UPDATE: 9 die, 215 new cases, 221 recover

HEALTH • 21:45 PM Mon Aug 16, 2021
16
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTEEN (215) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (221) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Banisilan, North Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 31,408 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,085 (9.82%) are active cases, 27,288 (86.88%) recoveries and 1,030 (3.28%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OFFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 16, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSC CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 62 ARAKAN KABACAN 2 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY 5 MIDSAYAP 1 PIKIT 1 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 12 31 LAKESEBU NORALA 9 3 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 39 4 SURALLAH 5 TANTANGAN 5 T'BOLI 2 TUPI 8 (Page f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Departmen Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OHALOFSIC REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 16, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA 2 ISULAN 8 PRESIDENT QUIRINO SENATOR INOY AQUINO 3 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 7 215 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 16, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 58 ALAMADA 2 BANISILAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 8 5 MLANG 22 PIKIT 3 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 6 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 19 27 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 23 TAMPAKAN 7 3 TANTANGAN 6 T'BOLI 10 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH- Center foHealth (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RIMENT Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 16, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN ISULAN 5 11 LAMBAYONG PRESIDENT AQUINO 1 3 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 2 221 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID-19 UPDATE: 9 die, 215 new cases, 221 recover

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 16, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTEEN (215) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE...

MPOS holds multi-stakeholders peace forum in Sulu

SULU — Several peace stakeholders gathered in a two-day forum in Jolo, Sulu to identify the different sectoral roles contributing to the success of...

2 arrested for beheading drinking buddy in Tacurong City

TACURONG CITY --- The police clamped down two suspects in the beheading here Saturday of a drinking buddy, arrested with the help of witnesses Sunday...

Suspect in 3 high-profile crimes arrested in Sultan Kudarat town

COTABATO CITY --- The police arrested Sunday in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao a suspect in three high-profile crimes whose 12 alleged co-...

DOH-12 records 315 new COVID-19 cases

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 15, 2021 (6:00 PM) THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTEEN (315) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-...