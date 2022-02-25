COVID-19 update: 98 new cases, 186 recover, 6 deaths in Region 12
24
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 24, 2022 (6:00 PM)
NINETY-EIGHT (98) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-SIX (186) NEW RECOVERIES
SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City, one of was a 12 years old female.
One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani, a 15 years old female.
One (1) reported death from Glan, Sarangani
Overall, there are a total of 69,507 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 773 (1.11%) are active cases, 66,215 (95.26%) recoveries and 2,490 (3.58%) COVID-19 related deaths.