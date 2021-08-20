COVID-19 UPDATE: DOH-12 records highest single day tally of new infections at 484
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 20, 2021 (6:00pm)
FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FOUR (484) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
Gen. Santos City has 89 new cases while Kidapawan has 56 and Tacurong City has 48. Mlang in North Cotabato has 34 new infections.
FOUR-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (421) NEW RECOVERIES
SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato
Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City
Overall, there are a total of 32,897 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,401 (10.34%) are active cases, 28,419 (86.39%) recoveries and 1,072 (3.26%) COVID-19 related deaths.