  Friday Aug, 20 2021 09:28:19 PM

COVID-19 UPDATE: DOH-12 records highest single day tally of new infections at 484

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Fri Aug 20, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 20, 2021 (6:00pm)

FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FOUR (484) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

Gen. Santos City has 89 new cases while Kidapawan has 56 and Tacurong City has 48.  Mlang in North Cotabato has 34 new infections.

FOUR-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (421) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 32,897 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,401 (10.34%) are active cases, 28,419 (86.39%) recoveries and 1,072 (3.26%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines epartment Health Center for Health Development OCCSKSARGEN Region GIOHAL_OFFICEL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 20, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 89 ALAMADA 4 ALEOSAN 5 ANTIPAS 4 ARAKAN 10 CARMEN 7 KABACAN 19 KIDAPAWAN CITY 56 MAGPET 6 MAKILALA 19 MIDSAYAP 9 M'LANG 34 PIGCAWAYAN 3 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 21 ALABEL 4 MAASIM 3 MALAPATAN 15 MALUNGON 5 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 20, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 5 KORONADAL CITY 23 LAKESEBU 1 NORALA 6 POLOMOLOK 10 SURALLAH 4 TAMPAKAN 1 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 BAGUMBAYAN 3 COLUMBIO 4 ESPERANZA 24 ISULAN 17 LAMBAYONG 17 PALIMBANG 1 PRESIDENT QUIRINO SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 2 3 TACURONG CITY REGIONXII 48 484 f Development Soccsksargen DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 20, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 43 ALEOSAN 3 ARAKAN 8 CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 5 MIDSAYAP 10 M'LANG 14 PIGCAWAYAN 2 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 7 ALABEL MAASIM 225 7 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OFFICEX REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF AUGUST 20, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 2 11 NORALA 4 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 11 4 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 BAGUMBAYAN 4 COLUMBIO ISULAN 1 13 KALAMANSIG 1 LAMBAYONG TACURONG CITY 23 18 REGION XII 421 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

