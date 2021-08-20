COVID-19 UPDATE: DOH-12 records highest single day tally of new infections at 484

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 20, 2021 (6:00pm)

FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FOUR (484) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

Gen. Santos City has 89 new cases while Kidapawan has 56 and Tacurong City has 48. Mlang in North Cotabato has 34 new infections.

FOUR-HUNDRED-TWENTY-ONE (421) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 32,897 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,401 (10.34%) are active cases, 28,419 (86.39%) recoveries and 1,072 (3.26%) COVID-19 related deaths.