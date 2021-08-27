COVID-19 UPDATE: GenSan has 104 new cases, Koronadal 63, Kidapawan 55
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 26, 2021 (6:00pm)
FOUR-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (456) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-EIGHY (238) NEW RECOVERIES
SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City
One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato
Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City
Overall, there are a total of 35,167 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,226 (12.02%) are active cases, 29,770 (84.65%) recoveries and 1,126 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.