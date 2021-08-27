  Friday Aug, 27 2021 06:20:16 AM

COVID-19 UPDATE: GenSan has 104 new cases, Koronadal 63, Kidapawan 55

HEALTH • 21:45 PM Thu Aug 26, 2021
33
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 26, 2021 (6:00pm)

FOUR-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (456) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-EIGHY (238) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 35,167 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,226 (12.02%) are active cases, 29,770 (84.65%) recoveries and 1,126 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 26, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 104 ALEOSAN 3 ANTIPAS BANISILAN 4 CARMEN 3 KABACAN 9 KIDAPAWAN CITY 55 M'LANG 16 PIGCAWAYAN 5 PIKIT 6 PRESIDENT ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 ALABEL 7 GLAN KIAMBA 10 9 MAASIM MAITUM 3 3 MALAPATAN 4 MALUNGON 3 (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS AUGUST 26, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 1 KORONADAL CITY 63 LAKESEBU 1 NORALA 4 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 49 1 SURALLAH 18 TANTANGAN 3 T'BOLI 1 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 BAGUMBAYAN 3 ESPERANZA ISULAN 2 13 KALAMANSIG 6 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO 24 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 5 1 TACURONG CITY REGIONXII 8 456 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region TIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 26, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 55 ARAKAN 4 BANISILAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 5 24 M'LANG 24 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 6 KIAMBA MAASIM 6 7 MAITUM 2 MALAPATAN 12 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 26, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 5 KORONADAL CITY NORALA 12 7 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 9 2 SURALLAH 9 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO LAMBAYONG 2 2 5 15 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY 2 REGION XII 18 238 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for August 29

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company announces powere service interruption on Sunday, August 29, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon along cor...

COVID-19 UPDATE: GenSan has 104 new cases, Koronadal 63, Kidapawan 55

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 26, 2021 (6:00pm) FOUR-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (456) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-...

Cotabato Light announces power brownout in Biniruan area

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate resctructuring of primary line in the area, the Cotabato Light announces power interruption from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in...

6 more BIFF surrender to Army in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, MAGUINDANAO – Just a day after 10 BIFF extremists surrendered to JTF Central, another set of six (6) Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter...

Senate okays bill extending BTA on 2nd reading

The Senate approved on its second reading the Senate Bill (SB) 2214 during its 7th Plenary Session today, Aug. 25, 2021. SB 2214 is entitled “An...