COVID-19 UPDATE: GenSan has 104 new cases, Koronadal 63, Kidapawan 55

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 26, 2021 (6:00pm)

FOUR-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (456) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-EIGHY (238) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVEN (7) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 35,167 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,226 (12.02%) are active cases, 29,770 (84.65%) recoveries and 1,126 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.