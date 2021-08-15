COVID-19 UPDATE: GenSan records 100 new infections, 192 in Sox

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 14, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-TWO (292) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FOURTY-SIX (246) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Mlang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 30,882 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,093 (10.02%) are active cases, 26,770 (86.68%) recoveries and 1,014 (3.28%) COVID-19 related deaths.