COVID-19 UPDATE: GenSan records 100 new infections, 192 in Sox
19
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 14, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-TWO (292) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-FOURTY-SIX (246) NEW RECOVERIES
TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Mlang, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 30,882 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,093 (10.02%) are active cases, 26,770 (86.68%) recoveries and 1,014 (3.28%) COVID-19 related deaths.