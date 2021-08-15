  Sunday Aug, 15 2021 04:08:33 PM

COVID-19 UPDATE: GenSan records 100 new infections, 192 in Sox

HEALTH • 15:15 PM Sun Aug 15, 2021
19
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 14, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-TWO (292) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FOURTY-SIX (246) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Mlang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 30,882 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,093 (10.02%) are active cases, 26,770 (86.68%) recoveries and 1,014 (3.28%) COVID-19 related deaths.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID-19 UPDATE: GenSan records 100 new infections, 192 in Sox

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 14, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY-TWO (292) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-FOURTY-...

Suspected drug peddler falls, yields P340k shabu, gun

COTABATO CITY - Narcotic agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a high value target and seized fifty (50) grams of suspected shabu...

The queen stands at your right hand, arrayed in gold

Reading I Rv 11:19a; 12:1-6a, 10ab God’s temple in heaven was opened, and the ark of his covenant could be seen in the temple. A great sign...

South Cotabato farmers opposed open pit mining, want SP to listen

KORONADAL CITY - Umaasa si South Cotabato Irrigators Agricultural Federation o SCIAF Inc. President Teodorico Fadrigo Jr. na marinig ng Sangguniang...

11 more terrorists bolt from outlawed BIFF

COTABATO CITY --- Another bloc of local terrorists surrendered in Shariff Aguak town in Maguindanao Friday, two days after the arrest of a Dawlah...