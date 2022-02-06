COVID-19 UPDATE: Region 12 has 331 new infections, 70 in GenSan, 41 Kidapwan, 36 Koronadal
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTBATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 5, 2022 (6:00 PM)
THREE HUNDRED THIRTY-ONE (331) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
FIVE HUNDRED NINETEEN (519) NEW RECOVERIES
FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato.
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
the 65,284th reported confirmed case,
Overall, there are a total of 66,629 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,767 (5.65%) are active cases, 60,457 (90.74%) recoveries and 2,382 (3.58%) COVID-19 related deaths.