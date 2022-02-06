COVID-19 UPDATE: Region 12 has 331 new infections, 70 in GenSan, 41 Kidapwan, 36 Koronadal

COTBATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 5, 2022 (6:00 PM)

THREE HUNDRED THIRTY-ONE (331) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FIVE HUNDRED NINETEEN (519) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

the 65,284th reported confirmed case,

Overall, there are a total of 66,629 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,767 (5.65%) are active cases, 60,457 (90.74%) recoveries and 2,382 (3.58%) COVID-19 related deaths.