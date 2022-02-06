  Sunday Feb, 06 2022 03:45:04 PM

COVID-19 UPDATE: Region 12 has 331 new infections, 70 in GenSan, 41 Kidapwan, 36 Koronadal

HEALTH • 06:15 AM Sun Feb 6, 2022
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTBATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 5, 2022 (6:00 PM)

THREE HUNDRED THIRTY-ONE (331) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FIVE HUNDRED NINETEEN (519) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato.

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

the 65,284th reported confirmed case,

Overall, there are a total of 66,629 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,767 (5.65%) are active cases, 60,457 (90.74%) recoveries and 2,382 (3.58%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philppines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 05, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE (101 CASES) 70 ALAMADA 6 ALEOSAN 4 ARAKAN 8 CARMEN 6 KABACAN 6 KIDAPAWAN CITY 41 LIBUNGAN 6 M'LANG 18 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE CASES) 6 ALABEL 4 GLAN 2 KIAMBA 4 MAITUM 6 MALAPATAN 5 MALUNGON 18 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philppines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES FEBRUARY 05. 2022 6:00 PM AS SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE (90 CASES) BANGA KORONADAL CITY 16 36 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH 25 13 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE (31 CASES) ESPERANZA ISULAN LAMBAYONG LUTAYAN 1 7 2 3 2 1 PRES. QUIRINO SEN. NINOY QUINO TACURONG CITY REGIONXII 15 331 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS FEBRUARY 05, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 34 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 122 RECOVERIES) ALEOSAN ARAKAN 2 27 6 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY MAGPET 42 1 29 MIDSAYAP M'LANG 9 SARANGANI PROVINCE 6 PIGCAWAYAN (35 RECOVERIES) KIAMBA MAASIM 10 7 18 MALUNGON f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 05, 2022 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE (235 RECOVERIES) BANGA KORONADAL CITY 35 73 NORALA 6 POLOMOLOK 46 SURALLAH 37 TANTANGAN 9 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE (93 RECOVERIES) 29 BAGUMBAYAN 4 COLUMBIO ESPERANZA 7 2 ISULAN 12 LAMBAYONG 3 LEBAK 1 LUTAYAN 2 PALIMBANG 26 PRES. QUIRINO SEN. NINOY AQUINO 2 TACURONG CITY 2 REGION XII 32 519 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

