COVID-19 UPDATE: Region 12 lists highest single day infection of 378
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 4, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-EIGHT (378) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-FOUR (194) NEW RECOVERIES
FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City,
One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato,
Overall, there are a total of 13,398 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,837 (21.17%) are active cases, 10,153 (75.78%) recoveries and 406 (3.03%) COVID-19 related deaths.