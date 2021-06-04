  Friday Jun, 04 2021 09:25:12 PM

COVID-19 UPDATE: Region 12 lists highest single day infection of 378

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Fri Jun 4, 2021
44
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-12 bulletin

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 4, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-EIGHT (378) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-FOUR (194) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City, 

One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato, 

Overall, there are a total of 13,398 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,837 (21.17%) are active cases, 10,153 (75.78%) recoveries and 406 (3.03%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 74 ALEOSAN 1 ANTIPAS 4 CARMEN 3 KABACAN 2 MAGPET 3 MIDSAYAP 10 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 ALABEL 3 KIAMBA MAASIM 6 10 MAITUM MALAPATAN 35 2 MALUNGON 2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health Page1o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 3 109 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 21 9 SURALLAH 3 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN T'BOLI 22 12 14 7 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 4 ISULAN 2 KALAMANSIG LUTAYAN TACURONG CITY 2 1 12 REGION XII 378 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (P2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Departmen fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 90 ANTIPAS ARAKAN PIKIT 1 1 5 6 CARMEN SARANGANI PROVINCE ALABEL 3 KIAMBA MAASIM 9 1 1 MAITUM MALUNGON 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE4 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 11 NORALA 7 POLOMOLOK 23 SURALLAH T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 11 BAGUMBAYAN 9 ISULAN SENATOR NINOY AQUINO REGION XII 10 1 194 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

