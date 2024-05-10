CSC releases results of March 3 Career Service exams

MANILA – The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has released the results of the Career Service Examination - Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) held nationwide on March 3, 2024.

The CSC said a total of 57,683 individuals, or 17.20 percent of the 297,952 candidates, passed the exam, including the 51,311 who took the CSE Professional Level.

“Congratulations to all the passers of the CSE-PPT. Your accomplishment not only reflects your personal capabilities but also underscores your preparedness to contribute significantly to the betterment of the civil service. Nawa ay manatili ang inyong determinasyon at sipag sa pagpasok sa serbisyo publiko (May your determination and diligence persist when you enter public service),” CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles said in a statement.

Region IV (Southern Tagalog) posted the highest passing rate with 9,473 passers out of 40,549 examinees (23.36 percent); followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) with 12,690 passers out of 54,468 examinees (23.30 percent), and Region III (Central Luzon) with 4,541 passers out of 19,642 examinees (23.12 percent).

The List of Passers can be accessed on the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph by clicking the Examination Results widget found on the left side. Alternatively, examinees can go directly to the CSC Examination Portal at https://exam.csc.gov.ph/.

Both successful and unsuccessful examinees may generate their individual test results through the CSC Online Civil Service Examination Result Generation System (OCSERGS) by May 19, 2024, as no report of rating shall be mailed to individual examinees.

Meanwhile, the CSC Examination, Recruitment, and Placement Office has recommended that successful candidates personally claim their Certification of Eligibility (CoE), printed on CSC letterhead and issued at no cost, from the relevant CSC Regional Office (RO) or Field Office (FO) starting June 13, 2024

They are further advised to verify the availability of their certifications prior to visiting the CSC RO or FO.

Passers who have relocated to a different region or reside in remote areas within the same region may obtain their Certification of Eligibility (CoE) from the nearest CSC RO or FO serving as conduit to their current residence or workplace.

The comprehensive information regarding individual examination results and CoE for successful candidates can be accessed through Examination Advisory No. 6, s. 2024, which is published on the CSC website. (PNA)