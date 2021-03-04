Culprit in rape, murder of 8-year-old girl in Basilan arrested

COTABATO CITY --- The police detained a 24-year-old man who raped and killed an eight-year-old girl before dawn Wednesday in Barangay Kaumpurnah in Isabela City, Basilan.

Personnel of the Isabela City police and barangay officials managed to immediately arrest the culprit, Momar Sariul, who had confessed to his having raped the child.

Sariul had admitted having strangled the child to her death after the rape.

He is now clamped down in the detention facility in the Isabela City police station, according to reports received by this online news outfit on Thursday.

Neighbors have confirmed that Sariul is hooked to shabu and was restive days prior to the incident.

The slain eight-year-old girl was immediately buried by members of her family in keeping with Islamic tradition of burying the dead within 24 hours after death.