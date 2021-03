UPI, Maguindanao - More than a 100 medical frontliners of Datu Blah District Hospital in Upi, Maguindanao and Datu Odin District Hospital in Dalican have received anti-Covid 19 vaccines during rollout vaccination by the Maguindnao provincial health office.

Dr. Elizabeth Samama, Maguindanao health chief, led the vaccination of frontliners Tuesday and will continue in the next days.