Datu Odin, Kabuntalan towns now energized: Magelco

MAGELCO HQ, DOS, Maguidndanao – The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) is pleased to announce that the municipalities of Datu Odin Sinsuat (DOS) and Kabuntalan are now powered by the 5MVA Capiton Substation.

The construction of the new 13.2 KV, 4/0 insulated wires, 45 footer poles from headquarters Capiton sub-station to the signage along Kilometer 14 is still on-going and will be completed by Wednesday, including the replacement of old and undersize cable wires going to Upi county and Datu Blah Sinsuat.

To ensure durability, Magelco procured new lines that are competitive and at par with the private utility companies like Davao Light so that the voltage supply from Capiton substation to Upi is the same and maintained.

The new lines will also prevent incident like what transpired on Feb. 23.

The recloser, a protective equipment to protect the substation is already purchased in CESCO, the sole distributor in the country. Our engineers and utility economics manager were there for the training on the operations and management of this equipment.

They are expected to be home tomorrow, Tuesday morning, and we will install it immediately.

Hoping that our hard work fixing these challenges will be completed by Wednesday and in the afternoon we will energize Upi county and DBS.

Thank you for bearing with us. I will update our member-consumers of the development every now and then.