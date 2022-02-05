Dawlah’s revenge for death of bomb-maker anticipated

BALABAGAN, Lanao del Sur - The military is anticipating retaliation by the Dawlah Islamiya for the death of a bomb-maker and the capture of two others in an encounter with Marine servicemen here Wednesday.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Friday he has directed the 1st Marine Brigade to guard against a possible attack by companions of Saifudin Ayok, killed in a gunfight with Marines in Barangay Lumbac here.

Two companions of Ayok --- Saidie Abikan and Alimusa Ayon Bagel --- were arrested by personnel of the 1st Marine Brigade as they tried to run away.

The slain Ayok and companions Abikan and Bagel belong to Dawlah Islamiya group led by Polo Alim, who is facing a number of criminal cases in different courts.

Personnel of the 1st Marine Brigade, which is under the operational control of 6th ID, were out to check on the reported presence of Alim in Barangay Lumbac here when they were attacked from different directions, sparking a clash.

Alim and his followers aided the Maute terror group during its May 23 to October 16, 2017 seige of Marawi City, capital of Lanao del Sur province.

The five-month hostilities instigated by Maute terrorists caused the death of more than a thousand people, displaced no fewer than 300,000 villagers and left a dozen historic centuries-old Maranao dwelling enclaves in Marawi City in ruins.

Wednesday’s incident here was preceded by the January 31 firefight between Dawlah Islamiya members and personnel of the Army’s 1st Scout Ranger Battalion in Tupi, South Cotabato.

Two terrorists, Zaypol Nilong and Salahuddin Usman, perished in the brief exchange of gunfire.

They both belong to a Dawlah Islamiya group implicated in a series of bombings in central Mindanao in recent years.

Uy, also commander of the anti-terror Task Force Central, said the Scout Rangers were dispatched to Barangay Lapu in Polomolok after villagers reported sightings of armed men in the area.

The Scout Rangers were attacked while approaching the spot where the Dawlah Islamiya gunmen were sighted, forcing them to return fire.