DENR-12 inks MOA with DepEd-South Cotabato for environmental advocacy

Climate Change/Environment
25
By: 
DENR-12 news release

KORONADAL CITY - The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), through DENR Region 12 Regional Executive Director Atty. Felix S. Alicer, donated through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) a total of fifty (50) Pocket WIFIs to the DepEd- South Cotabato Division on October 12, 2021, at Koronadal City.

Under the DENR 12 Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) Ambassador Project, Tayo Ang Kalikasan (TAK), deserving students were selected as advocates to promote activities relative to the protection and conservation of biodiversity, solid waste management, and Climate Change adaptation and mitigation.

The pocket WIFIs donated shall be used by these students in the conduct of their ENR advocacy campaigns.

OIC-Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Ruth L. Estacio, CESO VI extended her gratitude to the DENR for choosing DepEd South Cotabato as a project beneficiary.

“This project will support DepEd’s massive campaign on digitization and online distance learning. With the help of these Pocket WIFIs, our students can have virtual interaction with their teachers and do their research,” Estacio said.

She also added that DepEd will continue to work in partnership with the DENR by tapping students, youth leaders, and even advisers in promoting the advocacy of the Department.

Meanwhile, RED Atty. Felix S. Alicer in his message highlighted the importance of having the youth work for the promotion of environmental protection.

“It is important that at a young age, our students, be made aware of the environmental conditions that we are facing. We will be closely coordinating with you (DepEd) in providing technical support and training to help our ENR ambassadors,” RED Alicer said.

