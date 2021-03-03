DENR-12 donates TV sets to SK schools for environmental awareness campaigns

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat – In a bid to effectively improve its environmental awareness campaign, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), through the DENR Region XII, donated 40 television sets to the Department of Education (DepEd) of Sultan Kudarat (SK) on March 2, 2021 at the Kings Hall, New Provincial Capitol, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

The DENR Environment Natural Resources (ENR) Ambassador Project – Task Force Tayo ang Kalikasan (TF-TAK), represented by DENR XII Regional Executive Director Atty. Felix S. Alicer, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Sultan Kudarat Governor Suharto “Teng” Mangudadatu on the said donation project.

These TV sets will be used by DepEd Sultan Kudarat, through their selected public schools, in the conduct of environmental lectures and awareness campaigns on Climate Change. Moreover, DepEd will identify ENR ambassadors among the students who will become advocate of the DENR’s Mandate.

Sultan Kudarat Vice Governor Jose Remus Segura extended his gratitude to DENR for choosing Sultan Kudarat as project beneficiary.

“These will be used by recipient schools to become a catalyst of change towards creating a safe and healthy environment through pursuing behavior change in their schools, peers, and communities especially during this pandemic,” Segura said.

Meanwhile, RED Atty. Felix S. Alicer lauded the Provincial Government of Sultan Kudarat for welcoming and accepting the challenge in the department’s effort to promote environmental awareness and sustainable development.

“The best way to promote environmental consciousness is through behavior change and what better way to affect it but through the youth,” Alicer said.

Governor Suharto “Teng” Mangudadatu instructed the DepEd Sultan Kudarat to use the television sets responsibly. He likewise extended his appreciation to Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu and Solid Waste Management and Local Government Units Concerns and Supervising TF-TAK Undersecretary Benny D. Antiporda on the TV sets donated for the public schools in the province.

“Everybody is having a difficult time because of the pandemic and the donation you made will surely help our schools in Sultan Kudarat,” Mangudadatu said.

He added that the province is looking forward to a strong partnership with DENR XII on its environmental programs on land management and biodiversity conservation initiatives.

The turn-over and MOA signing ceremony was witnessed by SK-Board Members, Jimmy Andong, the provincial administrator, Ric Balindua of DepEd-SK, RSCIG Chief Khadija Bayam-Benpolok and OIC Tourism Officer Datu Yahiya G. Sinenggayan.

These efforts aim to involve the students/youth in the protection, conservation, and management of ENR through information, education and communication, advocacy, social mobilization, and partnership-building with the end goal of changing attitude and behavior of the citizenry for the environment.