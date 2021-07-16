DOH-12 records 133 new infections, 255 recovery and 8 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 15, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-THREE (133) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FIVE (255) NEW RECOVERIES

EIGHT (8) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from President Roxas, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 24,462 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,956 (12.08%) are active cases, 20,717 (84.69%) recoveries and 785 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.