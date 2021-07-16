  Friday Jul, 16 2021 04:51:35 AM

DOH-12 records 133 new infections, 255 recovery and 8 deaths

HEALTH • 20:45 PM Thu Jul 15, 2021
22
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 15, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-THREE (133) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FIVE (255) NEW RECOVERIES

EIGHT (8) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from President Roxas, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 24,462 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,956 (12.08%) are active cases, 20,717 (84.69%) recoveries and 785 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 15, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 69 ALAMADA 4 ALEOSAN 1 BANISILAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 3 LIBUNGAN 1 MAGPET 2 MATALAM 2 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 3 ALABEL GLAN 3 1 1 KIAMBA MALAPATAN 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 1 KORONADAL CITY 14 LAKESEBU 5 POLOMOLOK 5 SURALLAH 4 TANTANGAN 2 T'BOLI 2 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 ESPERANZA 1 KALAMANSIG TACURONG CITY REGION XII 2 3 133 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'MENT Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 5, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 71 ALAMADA 3 ANTIPAS KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 3 3 LIBUNGAN 5 MAGPET 4 M'LANG 6 TULUNAN COTABATO PROVINCE 1 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 2 15 POLOMOLOK 40 SURALLAH 47 TAMPAKAN 2 TANTANGAN 9 TUPI 8 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICEN REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 5, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ISULAN LAMBAYONG 7 3 PALIMBANG TACURONG CITY 4 REGION XII 21 255 f DevelomentccsksargenRegion for Health DOH (Page2 2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

