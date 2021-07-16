DOH-12 records 133 new infections, 255 recovery and 8 deaths
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 15, 2021 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-THREE (133) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-FIFTY-FIVE (255) NEW RECOVERIES
EIGHT (8) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from President Roxas, North Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 24,462 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,956 (12.08%) are active cases, 20,717 (84.69%) recoveries and 785 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.